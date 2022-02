Here's Why SoFi's Banking Charter Could Be a Game-Changer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fintech disruptor SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has officially received regulatory approval to become a bank. At first glance, it might not seem like this will change much, as SoFi already offers loans, money management accounts, and many other features you might expect from a bank. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 20, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall discuss why a bank charter could be a game-changer for SoFi and its investors.Continue reading