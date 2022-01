Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company.SoFi plans to capitalize the bank with $750 million, and the bank will have $5.3 billion of assets once the deal with Golden Pacific closes, which is expected to happen in February. Following the news of the bank charter , SoFi's stock shot up.Here's why SoFi's long-awaited bank charter will improve the company's operations.