22.01.2022 14:25:00
Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better
After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company.SoFi plans to capitalize the bank with $750 million, and the bank will have $5.3 billion of assets once the deal with Golden Pacific closes, which is expected to happen in February. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.Here's why SoFi's long-awaited bank charter will improve the company's operations.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
