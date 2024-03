Here's Why Sonos Stock Jumped 22% During February

Shares of premium speaker company Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) jumped 21.7% during February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock jumped higher early in the month after the company reported quarterly financial results. And it held on to gains even after a report suggested it's having trouble with a new product.On Feb. 6, Sonos reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 -- a three-month period that ended on Dec. 30. It's true that the company's Q1 revenue was down 9% from the prior-year period. But the market was excited nevertheless because its revenue far surpassed what analysts had expected.Investors may have also been upbeat because Sonos ' management continuously teased a new product that's coming out in the fiscal third quarter. Launching new products in new categories is part of the company's long-term growth strategy. So it makes sense why this could excite investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel