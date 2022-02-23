Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
23.02.2022 17:29:47
Here's Why Spotify Just Acquired 2 More Podcast Companies
Since the start of 2019, global audio-streaming company Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has been making a huge push into the world of podcasting, and it seems for good reason. In the last three years, the number of podcast titles on Spotify has increased nearly 20-fold, and the segment is quickly becoming a meaningful contributor to the company's overall revenue. To help propel this segment even further, Spotify just announced that it has acquired two more podcast-related companies in Chartable and Podsights. Let's see why they did and what it could mean for investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spotifymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Spotifymehr Analysen
|03.02.22
|Spotify Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.20
|Spotify overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.22
|Spotify Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.20
|Spotify overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.20
|Spotify overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.22
|Spotify Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Spotify
|130,40
|-5,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen sacken bis Börsenschluss ab -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben.