Here's Why Spotify Just Acquired 2 More Podcast Companies

Since the start of 2019, global audio-streaming company Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has been making a huge push into the world of podcasting, and it seems for good reason. In the last three years, the number of podcast titles on Spotify has increased nearly 20-fold, and the segment is quickly becoming a meaningful contributor to the company's overall revenue. To help propel this segment even further, Spotify just announced that it has acquired two more podcast-related companies in Chartable and Podsights. Let's see why they did and what it could mean for investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading