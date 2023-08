Here's Why Starbucks Stock Is Quietly Down 15% Since May 1

On May 1, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) broke above $115 per share and was up over 15% year to date (YTD). Fast forward to today, and Starbucks stock is actually down roughly 2% YTD despite putting up incredible results (and it's now down almost 15% since May 1).Let's see if investors are making a mistake by selling the blue chip dividend stock, or if there are issues that merit a sell-off.Between 2015 and 2018, Starbucks stock was extremely steady -- mostly hovering in the $50- to $60-per-share range. The U.S.-China trade war and questions surrounding Starbucks ' long-term future in China weighed heavily on the company and kept investors wary.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel