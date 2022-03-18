|
18.03.2022 15:56:28
Here's Why StoneCo Stock Is Jumping Higher on Friday
Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), an international e-commerce service provider, are on the move following a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings result. Investors responding to a brighter-than-expected outlook for 2022 have driven the stock 40.1% higher as of 10:25 a.m. ET on Friday.Earlier this month, investors got nervous after StoneCo pushed back the scheduled announcement of its fourth-quarter earnings results. Net income that only reached 34 million Brazilian reais fell short of the consensus estimate of 65.2 million that analysts who follow the company had predicted.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
