Here's Why T-Mobile Could Repeat Its 20% Gain From Last Year (or Do Better)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 18.1% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell a brutal 32.5% in 2022, telecom winner T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) managed to defy gravity and log a 20.7% return last year. The company released its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report on Wednesday, Feb. 1. While there were some mixed numbers within the report, the overall guidance pointed to a potential repeat performance in the coming year, mainly due to management's forecast for a massive 75% acceleration in free cash flow.You read that right. A "boring" telecom stock could show 75% free-cash-flow growth this year. Here's how. Continue reading