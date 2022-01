Here's Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Could Be a Better Investment After Its Acquisition of Zynga

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Jan. 10, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced it is acquiring Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in a deal valuing Zynga at $12.7 billion. This could be really good news for Take-Two shareholders. In this video clip from Motley Fool Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 10, Fool analyst Clay Bruning talks to contributors Jon Quast and Jose Najarro about how Zynga could make Take-Two a much more profitable company and a good total shareholder return investment.Continue reading