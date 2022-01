Here's Why Teladoc Is Like Tesla in 2019

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and why I believe it's a screaming buy at these levels. Teladoc is the No. 2 position of Cathie Wood at ARK Invest. The stock is down 75% from its all-time highs but the underlying business has been getting better. Some might say it is very similar to Tesla 's situation back in 2019. You can find the video below but here are some highlights. Teladoc is actually cheaper today than before the pandemic, with a price-to-sales ratio of just over six and a market cap of $12 billion. There are several reasons why the stock is down so much: a valuation reset, its reputation as a "COVID stock," and the acquisition of Livongo.Continue reading