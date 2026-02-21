Tesla Aktie

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

21.02.2026 07:38:00

Here's Why Tesla Is Discontinuing the Model S and Model X

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it was discontinuing production of its Model S and Model X surprised the market and caused many investors to conclude that Tesla was walking away from the electric vehicle (EV) arena. In fact, that's far from the truth, and the reality is much more nuanced. Here's why Tesla is ending production of two of its EVs.On a recent earnings call, CEO Elon Musk explained the decision by saying, "we're really moving into a future that is based on autonomy." This fits with Tesla's goals, but it's important to understand the full context. Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
