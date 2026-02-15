NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.02.2026 12:05:00
Here's Why Tesla Is Now Diving Headfirst All the Way Into Robots, Solar, Robotaxis, and More
Big changes for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are afoot. While the company will continue manufacturing electric vehicles, it's adding solar panels to its mix, hastening the development of its robotaxi technology, and perhaps most amazingly, intends to start selling humanoid household task-tackling robots at an expected price of between $20,000 and $30,000 apiece to consumers by the end of 2027.Although the company's been working on all of these initiatives for some time, CEO Elon Musk's confidence in their readiness was on full display at this year's annual gathering of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, held in late January. And as usual, his optimism has been very well verbalized. The company's "overall shift to an autonomous future" underway now was described as an "infinite money glitch" back in October, suggesting billions of accessible liquidity are in the offing.Just don't dismiss the possibility that Tesla's talkative founder may also simply be trying to divert attention away from the fact that his electric vehicle business is stagnating, biting into its profitability. He might not be diving neck-deep into robotics or solar because he wants to. He may be doing so because he needs to in order to rekindle growth.
