Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.05.2026 10:05:00
Here's Why Tesla Stock Is a Buy Before 2031
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is on the rise once again. After a difficult start to 2026, Tesla shares have rebounded strongly, spiking roughly 30% in value over the past 30 days.But here's the thing: The run could just be getting started. That's because Tesla is now targeting perhaps its biggest growth opportunity in its multidecade history.Many everyday consumers still think of Tesla as an auto manufacturing business. And that's still true for the most part. Tesla sells many of the world's most popular vehicles, and by most metrics, is one of the largest automakers in the world. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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