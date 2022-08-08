|
08.08.2022 20:11:53
Here's Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped today after Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas raised his price target for the electric vehicle company's shares and after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which could give some electric vehicle (EV) sales a boost.The EV stock jumped by 3.7% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on MondayGianarikas raised his price target for Tesla's shares to $881, up from his previous price target of $815, and kept a buy rating on the stock today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!