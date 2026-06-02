Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.06.2026 12:30:00
Here's Why Tesla Stock Soared in May (And What the SpaceX IPO Means to Tesla Investors)
Shares in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose by 14.2% according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes down to a wave of optimism over the company's robotaxi expansion. There is reason to be optimistic for Tesla investors. Still, it needs to be grounded in reality, and investors also need to consider what the forthcoming SpaceX IPO might mean for Tesla investors. The robotaxi expansion is the most important part of Tesla's foundational growth aspirations this year. That's why investors got excited when the unsupervised full self-driving (FSD) robotaxi fleet expanded from just nine in Austin at the start of April to 39 (28 in Austin, 5 in Dallas, and 6 in Houston) by the end of the first week of May. However, according to robotaxitracker.com, the expansion suddenly stopped on May 10. And so did the share price. Indeed, the stock was actually up 16.6% in the month to May 11. The speculation around the robotaxi rollout is understandable, and there remains some confusion about its likely cadence. I want to clarify that now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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