|
01.10.2022 12:00:00
Here's Why the Post-Pandemic World May Be Even Better for This Vaccine Maker
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is the name behind one of last year's top-selling pharmaceutical products. I'm talking about its coronavirus vaccine. The company generated $18.5 billion in revenue in that first full year of sales. That's great -- but it also has investors worrying about what comes next.After all, a good deal of the population is now fully vaccinated. And experts predict the pandemic may soon shift to an endemic situation. Does that mean Moderna's sales will plunge? Not necessarily. In fact, Moderna's best days may not be in the past -- but in the future. Let's find out why.First, a quick look into the past and at the present. Moderna's vaccine stepped onto the scene only a couple of weeks behind that of bigger rival Pfizer. The two have dominated the coronavirus vaccine market. Regulators have authorized their vaccines for use in adults and children. And most recently, they've given the nod to the companies' strain-specific boosters.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,60
|0,00%
|WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs
|1 390,00
|-1,63%
