27.04.2023 13:00:00
Here's Why the Recent Quarterly Results From Goldman Sachs Aren't as Bad as You Think
Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) fell after it released first-quarter earnings results that disappointed investors.Meanwhile, many of Goldman's peers saw their shares rise pretty significantly after they reported better-than-expected earnings. While Goldman didn't hit it out of the park in Q1, the company's earnings weren't as bad as investors might have initially thought. Here's why.A big disappointment for the market was Goldman's performance in its fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) trading business, which is one of its core businesses.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Goldman Sachsmehr Analysen
|25.01.23
|Goldman Sachs Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.04.22
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.22
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
