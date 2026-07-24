Danaher Aktie

Danaher für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866197 / ISIN: US2358511028

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24.07.2026 16:13:38

Here's Why the Slump in Danaher Stock This Week Looks Like a Buying Opportunity

Shareholders in biotechnology, life sciences, and diagnostics solutions company Danaher (NYSE: DHR) have had an interesting week. Their stock crashed early in the week on the release of its second-quarter earnings, only to recover somewhat through the week and start Friday morning having declined 12.1% on the week. Investors can be forgiven for wondering why the stock declined after the company's second-quarter earnings beat estimates and management raised its full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $8.45-$8.60 from a $8.35-$8.55 previously. The answer lies in the fact that $0.07 to $0.08 of the increase in guidance comes from the earlier-than-expected acquisition of the medical technology company Masimo. In addition, Danaher reduced its full-year core sales growth expectations in its highest margin business, biotechnology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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