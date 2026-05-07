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07.05.2026 15:05:00

Here's Why the SpaceX IPO Makes Rivian Stock a Buy

SpaceX is about to make history by going public at a massive valuation. Experts agree that the space stock will target a valuation between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, with $50 billion to $75 billion in fresh capital raised through the initial public offering (IPO). Most of the time, big IPO stocks like this reserve very few shares for the public. But reports suggest that founder Elon Musk wants to reserve up to 30% of shares for retail investors, allowing the general public easy access to invest in SpaceX.The best approach may be to find stocks that will benefit from SpaceX's new capital hoard. After the IPO, expect the company to invest its new riches aggressively in growth projects. I've already identified a few stocks that should benefit from SpaceX's upcoming spending spree. But there's one obvious benefactor not on previous lists: Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).Rivian, of course, is a direct competitor to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), another Musk-led business. How exactly will the company benefit from a SpaceX IPO? There's one growth catalyst in particular for Rivian that the SpaceX IPO should accelerate over the next six to 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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