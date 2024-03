Here's Why the Vita Coco Company Stock Jumped Today

Shares of The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) jumped on Wednesday after the beverage company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 that beat expectations. Vita Coco stock finished the day up an encouraging 15%.Vita Coco enjoyed a 15% year-over-year increase for its net sales in both Q4 and for the entire year. The company enjoyed both higher sales volume and an increase to its prices.Vita Coco experienced a massive improvement in profitability. Thanks to lower shipping expenses, the company's gross margin jumped to nearly 37% in 2023 compared with a gross margin of just 24% in 2022. And this improvement in gross margin was a big reason it was able to earn full-year net income of $47 million compared to just $8 million in the prior year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel