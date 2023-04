Here's Why There's Really No Such Thing as the Perfect Social Security Filing Age

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Choosing a Social Security filing age is one of the most difficult financial decisions you will have to make as a retiree. That's because your choice will directly determine how much money you get out of the program each month.The earliest you can claim Social Security is when you turn 62. But you're not eligible for what the program defines as your "full" monthly benefit until you reach what it views as your "full retirement age," or FRA. That's 67 for anyone born in or after 1960. Claiming earlier means your monthly payment size will be cut by a percentage -- but you'll get more monthly payments overall. You can also delay your Social Security claim past your FRA and boost your benefits even further in the process -- by 8% a year until you reach 70. But deciding which age to go with is tough. And if you're wondering if there's a "recommended" age at which people in general ought to claim Social Security, the answer is no.Continue reading