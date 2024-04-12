|
12.04.2024 15:00:00
Here's Why This Magnificent Growth Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq Composite has soared 55% in value since the start of 2023. Investor optimism is at elevated levels, sending this tech-heavy benchmark to record territory.But not all companies have benefited from the strong rally. Investors who are looking for solid deals in the market can still find them. In fact, there's one magnificent growth stock that is a smart buy for long-term investors.Investing is done correctly when you adopt a five- or 10-year time horizon. With this framework in mind, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) deserves a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!