Here's Why This New Spinoff Stock Looks Like It Could Be a Market-Beater

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) was one of the top 10 best-performing stocks among publicly traded companies in the Fortune 500 in the last decade. Over that time, the conglomerate logistics company transformed itself. Last year, the company spun off its contract logistics arm, GXO Logistics, which runs nearly 1,000 warehouses around the world. After investors greeted that move favorably, XPO spun off the other remaining business segment, the truck brokerage business now known as RXO (NYSE: RXO). RXO shares fell in their first week trading on the market. They opened at roughly $20 a share on the first morning of trading and declined about 20% over the course of the week.However, despite the inauspicious beginnings, RXO has the potential to be a market-beater over the coming years. Here's what you need to know about XPO's latest spinoff to hit the market.