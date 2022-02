Here's Why This REIT Is Laser-Focused on Sustainability

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) might just be the most sustainability-focused real estate investment trust in the market, relying on 100% green energy to power its properties, among other improvements it has made to be environmentally friendly. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 28, Empire State's CFO Christina Chiu explains why this focus actually gives the company a big competitive advantage. Continue reading