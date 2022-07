Here's Why This REIT Plunged by 23% on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) are popular among investors for their growth potential and predictable income streams. And they tend to be less volatile than the average S&P 500 company. But that's not the case for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT), which owns more than 400 properties across the U.S.On Thursday, the REIT had a terrible day, plunging by 23%, as of 3 p.m. ET.The reason for the drop is that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust announced a dividend cut. And not just a small one -- the company slashed its quarterly payout from $0.33 per share to just $0.01. Continue reading