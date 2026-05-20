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WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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20.05.2026 15:15:00
Here's Why This Tech Stock Could Be the Best Buy of the Summer
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) has been a top performer on the stock market in 2026, rising an incredible 107% as of this writing. This impressive rally in Marvell stock has been fueled by the growing shift toward custom artificial intelligence (AI) processors, which are used by hyperscalers and AI companies to run inference workloads cost-effectively in data centers.You may be wondering why I think that this tech stock could be one of the best buys of this summer, following its phenomenal gains. That's because Marvell is scratching the surface of a tremendous growth opportunity, and its upcoming results are likely to give the stock a nice shot in the arm.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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