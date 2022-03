Here's Why This Under-the-Radar Biotech Is at the Top of My Buy List

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Vir Bio (NASDAQ: VIR) is one of the strongest buying opportunities I see in the market today. The company's COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy, works against the omicron variant. So the U.S. and other governments are spending a lot of money buying supplies of the drug, which runs about $2,000 per patient. The Biden administration bought $1 billion worth of the drug last November. In January, it bought another 600,000 doses, adding another $1.2 billion in sales.These numbers are huge for Vir Bio, a tiny biotech with a $3.2 billion market cap. While Vir has to share its COVID revenues with its marketing partner, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), almost 75% of the revenues are going to Vir. That makes sense because it was Vir that discovered the drug, not Glaxo. If you want to invest in science, Vir is the stock you should buy.Last week my family did just that, opening a position in Vir Bio. It's kind of a no-brainer, given how cheap the stock is and how much money the company stands to make. Here's why you might want to start researching this fast-growing biotech.Continue reading