Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.03.2022 17:30:00
Here's Why This Under-the-Radar Biotech Is at the Top of My Buy List
Vir Bio (NASDAQ: VIR) is one of the strongest buying opportunities I see in the market today. The company's COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy, works against the omicron variant. So the U.S. and other governments are spending a lot of money buying supplies of the drug, which runs about $2,000 per patient. The Biden administration bought $1 billion worth of the drug last November. In January, it bought another 600,000 doses, adding another $1.2 billion in sales.These numbers are huge for Vir Bio, a tiny biotech with a $3.2 billion market cap. While Vir has to share its COVID revenues with its marketing partner, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), almost 75% of the revenues are going to Vir. That makes sense because it was Vir that discovered the drug, not Glaxo. If you want to invest in science, Vir is the stock you should buy.Last week my family did just that, opening a position in Vir Bio. It's kind of a no-brainer, given how cheap the stock is and how much money the company stands to make. Here's why you might want to start researching this fast-growing biotech.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.