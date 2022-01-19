|
19.01.2022 16:00:00
Here's Why This Under-the-Radar Company Could Be a Breakout Stock in 2022
Property-technology company Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) has flown under the radar since it went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in June 2021. Its market capitalization is currently under $1 billion. Latch went public as a small-cap stock and has only gotten smaller as its stock price plummeted. For context, almost all SPAC deals are negotiated at a $10 share price, but as of this writing, it trades around $6 per share, down over 40% from its first-day close. However, I don't believe this discount will last for long -- here's why 2022 will be a breakout year for the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!