|
12.08.2022 17:19:06
Here's Why Toast Stock Popped Today
Shares of restaurant software company Toast (NYSE: TOST) popped on Friday after an upbeat financial report for the second quarter. Revenue was up sharply, losses improved slightly, and Wall Street was encouraged. As of 10:20 a.m. ET today, Toast stock was up 14%.In the second quarter, Toast generated revenue of $675 million, up 58% year over year and ahead of its high-end guidance of $665 million. This top-line growth was driven by the addition of approximately 6,000 new restaurant locations compared to one quarter ago. Moreover, 61% of customers are using four or more add-on Toast products, compared to just 55% last year and 60% last quarter.On the bottom line, Toast had a $99 million loss from operations in the second quarter compared to a loss of $51 million in the year-ago period. But while the loss from operations was nearly double on a year-over-year basis, this $99 million loss was slightly better than its loss of $101 million in the previous quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!