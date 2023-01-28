|
28.01.2023 11:58:00
Here's Why Toronto-Dominion Bank Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), generally referred to as TD Bank, boasts a generous 4.2% dividend yield at recent prices. Compare that to Bank of America's 2.6%, and you can see why dividend investors might prefer the Canadian giant over the U.S. behemoth.But there are more reasons than that to like TD, including its more impressive dividend history. Here are some things you need to know.The Canadian banking industry is highly regulated, with a strong government push toward conservative operations. There are two important takeaways here. First, Canada has a small number of very large players with entrenched positions, and they are unlikely to be unseated. TD Bank is one of those players. Second, Canadian banks tend to err on the side of caution throughout their business regardless of where they are operating. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Toronto-Dominion Bankmehr Nachrichten
|
11:58
|Here's Why Toronto-Dominion Bank Can Keep Raising Its Dividend (MotleyFool)
|
30.11.22
|Ausblick: Toronto-Dominion Bank gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Toronto-Dominion Bank mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.08.22
|Ausblick: Toronto-Dominion Bank zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Toronto-Dominion Bank stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)