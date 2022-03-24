|
24.03.2022 16:52:07
Here's Why Traeger Stock Was Hit Hard Today
Shares of Traeger Grills (NYSE: COOK) were hit hard on Thursday after the company released financial results for 2021 and issued financial guidance for 2022. Suffice it to say that investors had hoped for more from management's guidance, causing the stock to drop 14% as of 11 a.m. ET, although it had been down as much as 23% earlier in the session.For 2021, Traeger grew its revenue 44% from 2020 to $786 million. In the fourth quarter alone, the company generated revenue of $175 million, exceeding analysts' expectations. This did come at a net loss of almost $89 million for the year. But keep in mind that $81 million of this net loss was due to stock-based compensation -- a common noncash expense for companies that have recently gone public.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!