Here's Why Transitioning Into Retirement May Be Your Best Bet

I have an older family member who's right on the cusp of retirement, to the point where he's able to count down the last 100 days or so. Right now, he works more than 50 hours a week at a demanding job, and he's looking forward to being able to go from that to being a person of leisure.But I'm worried about him for one big reason. Retirement can be a pretty shocking change. For many people, it means going from a full-time job and a jam-packed schedule to having open-ended days. It also means going from a full-time paycheck to living off of savings and Social Security.For this reason, I think it's better to transition into retirement rather than dive on in. And if that's something your employer supports, it's worth taking advantage.