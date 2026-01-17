United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
17.01.2026 21:24:00
Here's Why United Parcel Service Stock Is a Buy Before Jan. 27
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock is deeply unloved on Wall Street. The share price is down 53% from its 2022 highs, and the dividend yield is a well-above-market 6.1%. Yet the stock has risen nearly 30% over the past three months. Here's a look at what is going on, and why you might want to buy the stock before it next reports earnings on Jan. 27.United Parcel Service, commonly referred to as UPS, is one of the largest package delivery companies in the United States. This seems like a fairly simple business in some ways, as you just have to pick up a box and then bring it to another location. However, package delivery is a complex logistical task that requires a huge infrastructure to be done successfully.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
