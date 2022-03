Here's Why United Wholesale Is Betting on Home Purchases

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the potential disruptions to the broader U.S. economy as a result of the war in Ukraine, the consensus of the market is that interest rates are still going up this year. As a result, mortgage banking stocks have been pummeled over the past several months as investors factored in higher and higher expected interest rates into their investing theses.That headwind has not stopped UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC), the parent of the biggest mortgage broker in the U.S., United Wholesale, from forecasting that it will outperform its peers this year. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.