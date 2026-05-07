Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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07.05.2026 17:33:52
Here's Why UPS Stock Is Rising and Falling in 2026
UPS (NYSE: UPS) in 2026. It's complicated. The stock is basically flat on the year so far, but that fact goes nowhere near explaining the stock or the company in 2026. April was one of the up months, with a 10.6% performance, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move in April came as investors prepared for the first-quarter earnings report at the end of the month, but since then, the stock has declined. Here's why. Forget about UPS for a moment, because Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) looms large whenever investors try to take a snapshot of UPS. The reason is twofold. First, UPS is voluntarily reducing the volume of deliveries it makes for Amazon, and for good reason, too. A lot of Amazon-related deliveries are low- or even negative-margin for UPS, not least because they involve deliveries of inefficiently packaged or bulky items to hard-to-find residential addresses. As such, the plan to reduce Amazon delivery volume by 50% from the start of 2025 to the middle of 2026 makes perfect sense. The voluntary reduction in volume is impacting UPS in many ways, as Amazon accounted for 11.8% of UPS's total revenue in 2024. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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