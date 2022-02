Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform, were surging higher this morning after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings that blew past analysts' consensus estimates. The tech stock was up by 31% at 10:19 a.m. ET. Upstart's diluted earnings per share of $0.89 easily outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $0.51 per share. Additionally, the company's fourth-quarter sales of $304.8 million -- an increase of 252% from the year-ago quarter -- was much higher than analysts' consensus revenue estimate of $262.9 million. Continue reading