Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was having a very strong day on Wednesday following a multiday slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were both higher by about 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was higher by about 3% as of 10:40 a.m. ET.However, lending-technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer. Shares were trading higher by nearly 8% after rising by as much as 10% earlier in the day.Clearly, much of today's move can be attributed to market momentum. Other major fintech companies such as PayPal and Block were significantly higher, as well.Continue reading