Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. The fintech company's banking partners originated 174% more loans on its platform. Those 465,537 loans totaled $4.5 billion.Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million. Its net income, meanwhile, more than tripled to $32.7 million, or $0.34 per share.