Rare Holdings Aktie

Rare Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ZAE000092714

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.05.2026 16:49:29

Here's Why USA Rare Earth Rocketed Higher by 72% in April

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock soared by 71.6% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes as a series of developments have helped derisk the company's business model and encouraged investors to believe it can achieve its aims as laid out earlier this year. As a reminder, USA Rare Earth aims to become a vertically integrated mine-to-magnet rare-earth company. However, it's relatively unusual in that it relies on the downstream (magnets) part of the model to provide the earnings and cash flow needed to support commissioning the Round Top mine in 2028. The plan is to ultimately produce 8,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of rare-earth elements, 27,500 tpa of metals and alloys (rare-earth elements account for only a portion of their total weight), and 10,000 tpa of magnets in 2030.Management believes this will result in revenue of $2.6 billion and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.2 billion, and free cash flow of $900 million in 2030. Those figures, in themselves, make USA Rare Earth an extremely attractive stock given its current market cap of $5.74 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A- 25,58 -2,85% USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen