Rare Holdings Aktie

Rare Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ZAE000092714

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22.04.2026 17:47:07

Here's Why USA Rare Earth Shares Surged Higher Today

Shares in USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) popped higher by more than 10% at 11:30 a.m. today, driven by the reiteration of a buy recommendation from Canaccord. The company is highly regarded for its metals and mining research, so a positive recommendation from Canaccord carries more weight than most. The latest update was accompanied by a price target hike to $32 from $29 previously and followed the company's announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Serra Verde Group in Brazil for about $2.8 billion. Serra Verde owns the Pela Ema rare-earth mine and processing plant in Goiás, Brazil which, as USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton noted on the earnings call, is "the only producer outside Asia capable of supplying all four magnetic rare-earth at scale, together with other vital REEs, such as Yttrium. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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