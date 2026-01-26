USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
|
26.01.2026 19:31:46
Here's Why USA Rare Earth Stock Popped 17% Today
Shares in USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) soared by more than 17% as of 1 p.m. today on news of a combination of U.S. government (USG) and private investment into the company. It helps derisk the company and secure a domestic supply of critical rare-earth magnets made from non-China-sourced materials, including from the Round Top deposit in Texas. Under the deal terms announced today, the company will receive $277 million in Federal Funding and a $1.3 billion senior secured loan with a 15-year term at a rate of Treasury Rates plus 1.5% under the CHIPS Act. In return, the USG will receive $277 million in common stock comprising 16.1 million shares issued at $17.17 per share. In addition, the USG received 10% of the fully diluted shares outstanding (FDSO) through warrants on a pre-deal basis, representing 17.6 million shares at $17.17 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
