Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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13.07.2026 23:33:06
Here's Why USA Rare Earth Stock Rocketed 81% Higher in the First Half of 2026
Underperforming the S&P 500, shares of USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) inched 3.7% higher in 2025, while the index rose 16.4%. The first half of 2026, however, featured a very different story. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of USA Rare Earth soared 81.3% through the first six months of 2026.With analysts consistently providing bullish outlooks on the stock and the rare-earth company reporting progress toward commencing commercial operations, investors found sufficient cause to click the buy button over the past several months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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