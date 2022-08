Here's Why UWM Corp. Is Optimistic About the Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The mortgage banking business is a story of feast and famine. The past two years have been a feast after the Federal Reserve cut rates to zero in order to stimulate the economy, which triggered a boom in refinance activity. The party ended in late 2021, and since then the mortgage industry has seen volumes get cut in half, which has triggered a wave of layoffs and companies exiting portions of the business.Despite a challenging environment, UWM Corp. (NYSE: UWMC), the parent of United Wholesale, is aggressively working to take market share and is optimistic about what the future looks like for its brand of mortgage banking. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading