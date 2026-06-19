The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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19.06.2026 12:35:08
Here's Why Venture Global Shares Slumped This Week (And Why the Market Could Be Overreacting)
There's little debate over the reason for the recent decline in the share price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer and exporter, Venture Global (NYSE: VG). The Louisiana-based company's stock is down 13.3% in the week to Friday, following the recent signing of a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU will extend the existing ceasefire and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Given that 20% of global LNG exports flow through the Strait, its reopening will have significant ramifications for LNG markets. Shares in U.S. LNG producers and exporters soared following the attacks on Iran and the closure of the Strait, as the market priced in the opportunity for U.S. LNG producers to fill the gap created by its closure. As such, it's hardly surprising that the agreement to reopen it causes a sell-off. Still, some context is needed here, and any extended dip may prove a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For example, Qatar is the second-largest LNG exporter in the world with 112 billion cubic meters of LNG in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency. However, about 17% of its capacity was damaged by attacks from Iran, and it will take years to bring it back online. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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