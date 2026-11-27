Vertex Aktie
ISIN: PLVRTEX00010
|
27.11.2026 19:07:13
Here's Why Vera Therapeutics Stock Surged Today (Hint: It's Not Great News For Vertex Shareholders)
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock was up more than 16% at midday today, but the increase didn't stem from any direct news from the company. Instead, the news came from a much larger company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ:VRTX) aiming to get a rival drug to Vera's Trutakna (atacicept) approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Vera's Trutakna is indicated for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in adults. It received approval in the summer, and as you might imagine, a small biotechnology company like Vera, competing with a giant like Vertex with a $135 billion market cap, will push hard to establish Trutakna sales before Vertex can get its rival IgAN treatment drug, povetacicept, approved.
Vertex's drug is a real threat, not least as it's taken once every four weeks as opposed to Trutakna's once-a-week dosing.
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|Vera Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs -A-
|33,97
|15,15%
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