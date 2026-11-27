Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock was up more than 16% at midday today, but the increase didn't stem from any direct news from the company. Instead, the news came from a much larger company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ:VRTX) aiming to get a rival drug to Vera's Trutakna (atacicept) approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Vera's Trutakna is indicated for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in adults. It received approval in the summer, and as you might imagine, a small biotechnology company like Vera, competing with a giant like Vertex with a $135 billion market cap, will push hard to establish Trutakna sales before Vertex can get its rival IgAN treatment drug, povetacicept, approved.

Vertex's drug is a real threat, not least as it's taken once every four weeks as opposed to Trutakna's once-a-week dosing.

Continue reading