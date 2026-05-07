Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
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07.05.2026 15:14:00
Here's Why Vertiv Shares Popped Higher in April
Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) stock is up an incredible 121.5% in 2026 as I write, and it rose by 31.1% in April alone, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move in April came in a month when Vertiv and a slew of other AI data center infrastructure companies reported strengthening conditions, rather than signs of a slowdown that many bears were looking for. In addition, it builds on the announcement of "its role in advancing converged physical infrastructure designs" for Nvidia's AI architecture. The company released its first-quarter earnings on April 22, easily beating its own guidance and raising its full-year guidance. The increase in full-year guidance is significant:The guidance hike implies a stronger second half, and CEO Giordano Albertazzi noted on the earnings call, "We continue to see very robust growth in demand for data centers. And as a result, we are focusing investments on capacity expansion, supply chain, and engineering capabilities."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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