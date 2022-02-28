|
28.02.2022 19:07:36
Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday
Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The drugmaker's outlook for 2022 isn't as enthusiastic as analysts were expecting. Disappointed investors knocked the stock 22.9% lower as of 11:52 a.m. ET on Monday.The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. Instead, the company reported a net loss of $0.22 per share. In 2022, the company expects total revenue to land in a range between $17 billion and $17.5 billion. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion. The stock's fall today would have been much worse if not for a couple of shareholder-friendly moves. Today, Viatris also announced the sale of its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics for $2 billion in cash up front. The deal also includes around $1 billion of preferred shares representing at least 12.9% of Biocon Biologics.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!