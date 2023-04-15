|
15.04.2023 12:47:00
Here's Why Visa Can Be a Long-Term Winner
If you're looking for great stocks to add to your portfolio, a worthwhile strategy is to look at past winners. This is a smart idea because companies that have found sustainable success in prior years might be well positioned to continue this performance going forward, thanks to superior product or service offerings, powerful competitive advantages, and solid growth prospects. Over the past five years, shares in Visa (NYSE: V) have climbed 89%, a better return than the gains registered by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index. This business has clearly been a major winner in the past. But while historical returns are no indication of what the future holds, here's why Visa can be a long-term winner. Over the past five years, Visa has produced outstanding results. Its revenue and diluted earnings per share have increased at compound annual rates of 9.8% and 20.1%, respectively. As a result of a business model that scales extremely well, the net income margin went from 36% in fiscal 2017 to 51% last fiscal year. And during this time, from 2017 to 2022, total payment volume on the network soared from $10.2 trillion to $14.1 trillion. As of Dec. 31, there are 4.1 billion Visa-branded cards in circulation, demonstrative of the company's ubiquity. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Visa Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,50
|-12,50%
|Visa Inc.
|211,80
|1,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.