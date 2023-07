Here's Why W.P. Carey Can Be a Long-Term Winner

Net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) W .P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) has an attractive dividend yield of around 6% today. That alone should get the attention of dividend investors looking for a long-term winner. Now add in annual dividend increases since the company's 1998 initial public offering, and the story gets even more compelling. To really understand this REIT, though, you need to understand its investment approach.When it comes to W.P. Carey's portfolio, few of its peers come close. For starters, the REIT's rent roll is spread over the warehouse (27% of rents), industrial (24%), office (17%), retail (17%), and self storage (5%) sectors, with a fairly large "other" category rounding things out to 100%. That's a massive amount of diversification, but the story doesn't end there. The portfolio gets around 38% of its rents from outside the United States. You would be hard pressed to find that level of diversification elsewhere.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel