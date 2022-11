Here's Why W.P. Carey Can Keep Raising Its Dividend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) like W .P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) are meant to be boring income investments. The stock's yield is a generous 5.4% at a time when the S&P 500 index still yields less than 2% despite a bear market. The best part, however, is that W.P. Carey's dividend payment is set to keep on growing. Here's why.W.P. Carey is a net-lease REIT. That means that it owns properties, usually acquired via sale/leaseback transactions, but its tenants are responsible for most of the operating costs of the assets they occupy. The properties are all single tenant, which increases risk of a vacancy at any individual location, but across the REIT's 1,400 plus portfolio, the risk is fairly low. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading