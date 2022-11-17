|
17.11.2022 13:30:00
Here's Why W.P. Carey Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) like W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) are meant to be boring income investments. The stock's yield is a generous 5.4% at a time when the S&P 500 index still yields less than 2% despite a bear market. The best part, however, is that W.P. Carey's dividend payment is set to keep on growing. Here's why.W.P. Carey is a net-lease REIT. That means that it owns properties, usually acquired via sale/leaseback transactions, but its tenants are responsible for most of the operating costs of the assets they occupy. The properties are all single tenant, which increases risk of a vacancy at any individual location, but across the REIT's 1,400 plus portfolio, the risk is fairly low. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu W Holding Company Inc 7.6 % Pfd Shs (C)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu W Holding Company Inc 7.6 % Pfd Shs (C)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!