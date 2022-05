Here's Why WalkMe Stock Is Crashing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME), a software development tools platform company, were falling this morning after the company reported a worse-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Investors were likely also responding to several negative notes about the stock from analysts today. The tech stock was down by 25% as of 10:28 a.m. ET.WalkMe reported a loss of $0.27 per share in the first quarter, which was an improvement from the company's loss of $1.71 in the year-ago quarter, but was lower than analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.23 per share. Continue reading